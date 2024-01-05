Agroforestry and Carbon Credit Specialist, FAO – Mozambique

Organizational Setting

FAO Representation in Mozambique is implementing the PROMOVE Agribiz programme – Improving rural competitiveness in Nampula and Zambézia provinces. The overall objective of the PROMOVE Agribiz is to contribute to sustainable, inclusive and broad-based economic growth and poverty reduction in the context of national food and nutrition security and climate change. Thus, the programme contributes primarily to the progressive achievement of SDG Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture and Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, it also promotes progress towards Goals 1 (end poverty), 5 (gender equality), and 13 (climate action). Moreover, it is aligned with the main agriculture sector policy documents Strategic Plan for the Development of the Agriculture Sector (PEDSA) and National Agriculture Investment Plan (PNISA).

Considering the increased fragility of ecosystems and farming caused by the intensification of droughts, floods and cyclones, Agroforestry action is being expanded to allow smallholder farmers (SHF) set up this productive system on part of their farms. It is expected that 5.000 household participate of the project, establishing, in average, 1ha under a diversified Agroforestry System model, including timber, fruit and biomass/fodder tree species, intercropped with annual crops.

Through Agroforestry action, carbon credits will be offered to private institutions and companies on the voluntary market. FAO Mozambique is developing local and international partnerships with implementing and commercial partners.

In order to coordinate the implementation of the Agroforestry action, including the advising to the seedling production at community lever, the establishment of Agroforestry System, the training to SHF and other stakeholders and supervise local and international partnership, FAO Mozambique intends to recruit an Agroforestry and Carbon Trading Specialist to support the implementation of these component.

Reporting Lines

The Agroforestry and Carbon Trading Specialist will report directly to the technical Advisor (TA) of the project and to the FAO Representative in Mozambique (Budget Holder).

Technical Focus

Agroforestry, Agroforestry System Models, Nurseries Management, Carbon Trading, Local and International Partnership

Tasks and responsibilities

The Agroforestry and Carbon Trading Specialist will undertake the following tasks and responsibilities:

Review of relevant documents and reports of the project, such as REDD decree, Agroforestry and carbon trading feasibility study, National and International Project Registration, Technical and Methodological Manual and others.

Produce a variety of technical information, data, statistics, and documents as well as technical input for reports and communication and visibility products.

Advice on the set-up and management of community nurseries, including the seed provision, seedling distribution plan, nursery legalization and seedling commercialization though subsidies scheme.

Promote the establishment of Agroforestry Systems on eligible communities and farms.

Coordinate with the Hub Coordinators and District Field Technicians, the selection of areas, plantation and management of seedlings.

Select the Local Implementing Partner as well as build and strengthen the technical and institutional capacities to hand over the project after the finalization of PROMOVE Agribiz programme.

Integrate multi-disciplinary teams in FAO, including Seed Specialist, Farmer Field School Specialist, e-voucher Specialist, agri-business Specialist and M&E Specialist and/or leads working groups/teams collaborates with other departments and agencies on work groups and committees and promotes best practices.

Actively participating and delivery of training to the benefit of Small Holder Farmers, Field Technicians of Public and Private sector, members of academia etc.

Ensure the quality / effectiveness of capacity development, including training to SHF, Field Technicians and other stakeholders on Agroforestry System, organizational development and carbon trading through participatory extension methodologies and digital tools.

Ensure the engagement of 5.000 households, the management of 5.000 ha under agroforestry systems and the existence of 37 commercial nurseries supported by the project.

Liaise with Local and International Partner (i.e. NGOs and civil society organizations) in order to implement the carbon trading project in Nampula, Zambézia and Manica provinces.

Contribute to the design of agroforestry schemes and estimation of carbon removal unit assessment to estimate potential value of sales and benefit for Small holder Farmers. Systematize and prepare learning products on the Agroforestry action and carbon trading project.

Advice National counterparts (extensionist and NGOs) on any technical, methodological and policy requirements, at district level, if requested. • Perform other tasks as required.

CANDIDATES WILL BE ASSESSED AGAINST THE FOLLOWING

Minimum Requirements

Advanced University degree in Agronomy, Forestry, Rural Extension or other related subjects.

At least three years of working experience in Forestry, Agroforestry, Sustainable ecosystems, GHG and International Cooperation.

National of Mozambique

Working knowledge of English, French or Spanish and limited knowledge of one of the other two or Arabic, Chinese, Russian

FAO Core Competencies

Results Focus

Teamwork

Communication

Building Effective Relationships

Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement

Technical/Functional Skills

Knowledge of Portuguese and previous experience with UN system Agencies will be considered an asset

Background experience in technical areas related to Agroforestry and Carbon Trading.

Computer skills (MS Office and Internet Explorer)

