Manager, Climate Aligned Industries, Carbon Dioxide Removal, RMI – US (Remote)

Job Description:

Are you passionate about science, technology, and innovation? Are you a tenacious problem-solver? Do you have an exceptional ability to see things others have missed, and uncover novel solutions to hard problems? Are you able to communicate and collaborate well with technical and non-technical people? Are you passionate about contributing to open-access knowledge and to climate impact?

If yes, then join our growing team!

We highly encourage individuals from underrepresented groups to apply!

Program Overview:

The Climate Aligned Industries (CAI) Program at RMI is focused on decarbonizing the harder to abate sectors, implementing market mechanisms and supporting policy implementation to limit global warming to 1.5 °C and achieve cost parity for decarbonization solutions. It currently brings together heavy industry sectors (aviation, cement, chemicals, steel and shipping) with our cross-cutting green hydrogen projects (The Green Hydrogen Catapult and Industrial Hubs) and our carbon dioxide removal team.

RMI is seeking a Manager to support our Carbon Dioxide Removal initiative. The Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Initiative is focused on supporting the responsible and effective testing, development, and deployment of CDR techniques, through thought and action.

Our thought includes:

Deep and rigorous reviews of scientific and technological advancements relevant to CDR.

Techno-economic analysis.

Multi-sector roadmaps for the responsible scale-up of the CDR field.

The design of new concepts and interventions needed to advance the CDR field.

We work with leading researchers in academia and elsewhere to deliver this work.

Our action includes programs for:

Mobilizing people and funding for breakthrough R&D opportunities in CDR.

Supporting CDR startups and project implementation on-the-ground.

The development of systems and standards for CDR measurement, accounting, and certification.

Developing new policies for CDR.

We work with partners across sectors to deliver these programs.

Key Responsibilities

Manage all aspects of project delivery across the full TECOP spectrum (Technical, Economic, Commercial, Organizational & Political) for RMI’s DAC Hub Feasibility Study

Project management and planning

Business model and governance planning

Financial planning

Community engagement planning

DAC, CO2 conversion, and CO2 storage technology analysis, assessment, selection, and planning

Full Hub Pre-FEED study

Health, safety, and regulatory/permitting planning

Overall Hub development and expansion planning

Manage the creation of, or find/choose, a non-RMI entity to own/govern the Hub in future phases of development, in collaboration with Hub partner organizations.

Manage all aspects of preparation for, and execution of, the Hub’s application to a future DOE funding opportunity worth upwards of $500M, including acquiring commitments for at least 1:1 matching non-DOE funds as cost share.

Manage planning for future scaling of Hub and regional integration, in collaboration with Hub partner organizations and other relevant regional entities, e.g., hydrogen hubs.

Eventually transition to a role in a new Hub owning/governing entity, once formed/selected, to continue long-term development of the Hub.

Specific tasks include, but are not limited to:

Facilitate detailed project planning, including all elements of scope, cost, schedule, risk and technical performance deliverables, to fully define the project through completion

Create and manage project development schedules and budgets

Lead project meetings and manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Manage external and public affairs and community engagement for the Hub

Identify, track, manage, and report on project risks

Update internal data systems and ensure all project-level documentation is accurate

Communicate project progress, risks, and issues both internally and externally

Desired Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as engineering, environmental sciences, business administration, or a related discipline.

At least 5 (five) years of project management and/or development experience in clean energy, heavy industry, or related field.

Experience managing multi-million dollar US Federal grants

Experience conducting community and stakeholder engagement associated with industrial project development

Exceptional attention to detail, organizational skills, and follow-through

Strong written and oral communicator

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

Diverse background

Located in eastern Washington state or eastern Oregon

Location

We are a remote-ready organization with team members around the globe. Our beautiful and welcoming offices are available for meetings or focused work, whether you are traveling through or living nearby. Our U.S. offices are in New York City; Washington DC; Oakland, California; Boulder, Colorado, and Basalt, Colorado. This role can be located from anywhere in the continental United States, as well as specific locations where the CDR team has managerial staff: London, Paris and Barcelona. For US-based candidates, our preference is for people to be located in either Colorado, the North Carolina Research Triangle, Washington DC or New York, where we have team members already.

We provide you with the essential IT equipment plus a one-time home technology payment and a monthly work from home/commuter allowance to ensure you have a comfortable home office set up and necessary supplies.

We love seeing each other in person! We occasionally gather for shared time together like retreats and learning experiences. Be ready to travel for occasional in-person meetings (and of course, we cover travel costs).

Compensation

RMI compensates based on the level and requirements of the role. Salary within our ranges may also be determined by your education, experience, knowledge, skills, and abilities, as required by the role, as well as internal equity and alignment with market data. The salary range for this position is $105,230-$129,696. You would also have an additional 10% bonus target.

Benefits:

We offer a comprehensive benefits package adjusted to regional norms, including (for U.S. employment):

Medical, dental, vision insurance

403b retirement options (up to 5% match immediately)

Life, AD&D, short-term and long-term disability

Professional and personal development (including LinkedIn Learning access)

Generous paid time off

Parental leave

Work from home and commuter allowance

Diversity

Increasing the diversity of thought, perspectives, ideas and opinions within RMI is a critical change element supporting our long-term sustainability and mission to build a clean, prosperous, and secure energy future.

We strive for a level of diversity that reflects the communities we serve. Achieving this—regardless of ability, race, ethnicity, ancestry, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, veteran status, socioeconomic class, educational attainment or other social identities—is critical to the success of each RMIer and collectively as an organization. This ensures that we:

Have the different array of thinking that comes from diverse backgrounds and cultures, enabling us to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Strive for a culture of inclusion and belonging by treating others with dignity, respect and appreciation enabling them to feel welcomed, supported and valued.

Effectively connect, communicate and build long-lasting relationships with decision makers, stakeholders and constituents within diverse communities.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.

RMI is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

Apply here: https://climatebase.org/job/47979091/manager—climate-aligned-industries-carbon-dioxide-removal