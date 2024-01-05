Washington releases Q1 auction volumes, reveals 2023 revenue from first year of cap-and-invest

Published 00:30 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 00:50 on January 5, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Washington's Department of Ecology (ECY) presented the volume of current vintage allowances on offer for its first of the four quarterly Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) auctions of the year, and also published revenue generated following the completion of the first year of the state's cap-and-trade scheme.