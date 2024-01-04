Blue Carbon Consultant, GAIT – Hyderabad

About GAIT

GAIT is a specialist climate asset management group focused on high quality climate investment, advisory and technology.

GAIT is a leader in the nature-based solution space, advising, managing and delivering over 10 million hectares of nature-based projects globally. GAIT works closely with government, private sector, indigenous communities, and NGOs, providing end-to-end solutions for carbon projects and nature-based solutions including advisory, feasibility, development, measurement, reporting, verification, and the sale of credits.

GAIT’s vision is for climate solutions to become more scalable, accurate, and transparent and to create a world where ethical, sustainable, and financial decisions uphold one another.

The Role

We are searching for a highly proficient and seasoned Blue Carbon Consultant to assume a pivotal role within our Blue Carbon team, contributing significantly to the evolution of methodologies for Blue Carbon systems.

The ideal candidate will be a seasoned professional with expertise in measuring, monitoring, and managing carbon stocks in coastal and marine ecosystems. This role encompasses a solid grasp of both theoretical concepts and practical applications in the realm of blue carbon systems. The candidate’s dedication involves staying at the forefront of scientific advancements and engaging in the latest research on blue carbon ecosystems.

Collaboration is a key component of their methodology, as they collaborate closely with leading global experts in blue carbon to ensure the highest precision and credibility in their documentation.

Moreover, the candidate actively models geospatial data inputs, utilizing advanced tools such as AI/ML to enhance our comprehension of carbon dynamics within coastal ecosystems, thereby facilitating well-informed decision-making processes.

Required Qualifications

1. Master’s degree in environmental science/engineering, Ecology, Oceanography/Ocean Engineering, Sustainability, or a related field,

2. A minimum of 5 years of research and writing experience, specifically in developing methodologies for carbon credits and conducting research in the blue carbon field,

3. Profound understanding of coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, tidal salt marshes, and seagrasses,

4. Proven experience in blue carbon assessment, encompassing fieldwork and data analysis,

5. Thorough exploration and analysis of existing frameworks, protocols, and standards for carbon credit generation and management.

Preferred Qualifications

1. Demonstrated track record of successful collaboration within methodology teams, showcasing effective teamwork and direct involvement in developing methodologies, focusing on carbon credits within the blue carbon system,

2. In-depth understanding of voluntary carbon markets, (blue) carbon concepts, methodologies, and their role in climate mitigation and ocean conservation,

3. Proficiency in statistical analysis,

4. Expertise in blue carbon analysis, accounting, and/or developing Blue Carbon credits, particularly in mangrove, tidal salt marsh, seagrass, or other marine habitats,

5. Experience in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting scientific data, along with skills in spatial analysis and/or GIS.

6. Genuine passion for and commitment to conserving ecologically sensitive areas, climate action, and sustainable development.

Gait Global Pte. Ltd. is an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply.

Kindly mail your profiles to beena@gaitglobal.com