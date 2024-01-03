American timberland company earns over $900k for first batch of forest carbon offsets
Published 04:05 on January 3, 2024 / Last updated at 04:22 on January 3, 2024
A Washington-headquartered wood products firm with forest acreage across the US and Canada announced on Tuesday the sale of the company’s first improved forest management (IFM) transaction in the voluntary carbon market.
