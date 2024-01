Euro Markets: EUAs drop by most in a year as investors renew bearish bets to start new year

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices plunged on the first trading day of 2024 as speculative traders renewed bearish bets that had been unwound in the final two weeks of last year, while energy prices drifted despite forecasts for colder weather by the end of the week.