Euro Markets: EUAs drop by most in a year as investors renew bearish bets to start new year

Published 18:16 on January 2, 2024 / Last updated at 18:24 on January 2, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices plunged on the first trading day of 2024 as speculative traders renewed bearish bets that had been unwound in the final two weeks of last year, while energy prices drifted despite forecasts for colder weather by the end of the week.