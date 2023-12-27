California ARB tempers last offset issuance in 2023, total credit allotment up nearly 20% on the year
Published 21:50 on December 27, 2023 / Last updated at 21:50 on December 27, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California tempered compliance-grade offset issuance for the last bi-weekly distribution of the year, with one-fifth of issued credits tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), still, total offsets distributed through 2023 stood nearly 20% higher year-on-year, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.
California tempered compliance-grade offset issuance for the last bi-weekly distribution of the year, with one-fifth of issued credits tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), still, total offsets distributed through 2023 stood nearly 20% higher year-on-year, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.