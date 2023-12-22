Registered participants for Washington’s cap-and-trade scheme pick up in Q4

Published 23:26 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 23:26 on December 22, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) has revealed the list of entities registered to hold allowances and offsets in the state's WCI-modelled cap-and-invest programme, with the number of companies more than 70% higher than entities that have qualified to bid in auctions.