Registered participants for Washington’s cap-and-trade scheme pick up in Q4
Published 23:26 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 23:26 on December 22, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) has revealed the list of entities registered to hold allowances and offsets in the state's WCI-modelled cap-and-invest programme, with the number of companies more than 70% higher than entities that have qualified to bid in auctions.
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) has revealed the list of entities registered to hold allowances and offsets in the state's WCI-modelled cap-and-invest programme, with the number of companies more than 70% higher than entities that have qualified to bid in auctions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.