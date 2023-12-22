Emitters grow V23 and V24 CCA holdings, as speculators conduct the same in RGGI
Published 23:03 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 23:03 on December 22, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
Compliance entities in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market grew both V23 and V24 holdings, while speculators in the RGGI Allowance (RGA) market did the same, as Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) market saw both groups add to their net length, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.
Compliance entities in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market grew both V23 and V24 holdings, while speculators in the RGGI Allowance (RGA) market did the same, as Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) market saw both groups add to their net length, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.