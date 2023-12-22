Freeze of EU-US steel tariffs to pave way for end to trade war, says EU industry
Published 16:59 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 16:59 on December 22, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US
A decision by the EU to keep rebalancing tariffs on US steel and aluminium products on stand-by this week may be a sign that tension between the two sides is easing after a years-long dispute, the EU's industry hopes.
