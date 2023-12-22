UK lawmakers urge govt to consider curbing aviation demand, account for carbon-intensive SAFs
Published 14:48 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 14:48 on December 22, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, UK ETS
A cross-party group of British MPs has urged the UK government to consider demand management measures for the aviation sector and to account comprehensively for the carbon footprint of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to ensure its 2050 net zero emissions goal is met.
A cross-party group of British MPs has urged the UK government to consider demand management measures for the aviation sector and to account comprehensively for the carbon footprint of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to ensure its 2050 net zero emissions goal is met.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.