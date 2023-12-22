(Senior) Quantitative Carbon Market Analyst, Veyt – Oslo

We are scaling up and expanding our portfolio of analysis products and are currently looking for a (Senior) Carbon Market analyst who can contribute to the development of our carbon market modelling and analytics.

Specialising in data, analysis, and insights for all significant low-carbon markets and renewable energy, Veyt operates at the centre of evolving markets. We have the world’s leading experts on the carbon and renewable energy certificate markets and closely follow the value chains end to end. As an independent market intelligence provider, our vision is to empower decision makers towards a net zero world. Using data and predictive analytics to forecast supply and demand, prices, and market developments we help clients make more informed decisions. Our end-to-end coverage of these markets is of value to clients within multiple sectors, including energy producers, traders and brokers, investors, financial analysts and globally active manufacturing sectors. You will have the opportunity to make a significant difference for all our clients.

As a Quantitative Carbon Market Analyst in Veyt you will contribute to developing our modelling framework for the European emission trading system (EU ETS) as well as predictive models for a growing number of emission trading systems around the world. We seek a team member with a quantitative background who has a deep interest, curiosity, and preferably experience within carbon markets and insights into low-carbon technologies. If you have a strong academic background and hands-on experience in both developing and maintaining predictive models in a customer-facing product, then this role is for you.

We hope you are eager to learn and enjoy exploring possibilities stemming from new data sources and new methodologies while aligning this with customer needs. We would encourage both senior profiles excited about sharing their expertise as well as junior profiles who are eager to develop their skills to apply.

You will be a part of our fast-growing organization working across our Oslo, Berlin, and London offices. We are constantly looking for ways to improve both the team and the team members and we strive to be a little bit better tomorrow than we were yesterday.

