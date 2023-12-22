Conservationists challenge UK in court for overfishing

A marine charity will reportedly apply to take the government to court next month to argue that it ignored the advice of an independent scientific body to set more stringent limits on fishing in 2024.

London-based The Blue Marine Foundation intends to argue the UK is “illegally squandering” the public asset of fish by setting catch limits greater than sustainable levels, The Guardian newspaper reported.

For the third year in a row, UK ministers agreed to set at least half of its limits for fish stocks above the tonnage recommended by scientific advice, the article said.

Blue Marine has written to ministers saying it will be seeking leave for judicial review of its fishing deals for 2024.

On Dec. 8, the UK government announced it had secured 750,000 tonnes of fish worth £970 million ($1.2 billion) in 2024, up by 80,000 tonnes from the previous year.

The country has secured up to 120,000 tonnes (19%) more than what it would have received as an EU member, following agreements with the EU, Norway, and coastal states in the northeast Adriatic, the government said.

Fishing deals became symbolic of the UK’s push for independence during the Brexit negotiations in 2020, with the country believing it had previously had a bad deal under the EU.

The government agreed commercial catch levels for species including types of cod, pollock, and lobster. It said it would permit the capture of fish that scientists do not think should be fished at all, including species of pollack and sole, according to the article.

“Advice from scientists at the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) is the starting point for the UK’s approach and, where possible, catch limits have been set at or within these advised levels,” the government said at the time.

“A provisional estimate is that the same number of jointly managed stocks have been set in line with or lower than the levels advised by ICES scientists compared to last year, despite challenging advice for a number of stocks.” Carbon Pulse has asked ICES and Blue Marine for more information.

An independent review of the sustainability of the outcome will be published in early 2024, the government said.

Mark Spencer, UK fisheries minister, said the deals are “based on the latest scientific advice and support a sustainable, profitable fishing sector for years to come while continuing to protect our marine environment”.

In 2020, the UK Fisheries Act sought to commit to sustainability with “healthy fish stocks” to “help drive economic growth”.

Earlier this month, the International Union for Conservation of Nature assessed global freshwater fish for the first time on its threatened species list, showing that around a fifth of those considered, 3,086 out of 14,898, are at risk of extinction.

In May, a study of the largest marine protected areas in North America found that protecting biodiversity did not negatively impact catches.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

