Fund launches call for climate contribution projects ahead of fourth cash allocation
Published 15:36 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 15:37 on December 22, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A fund created as an alternative to carbon offsetting by a EU-based climate project platform has launched a three-pronged call for proposals ahead of its fourth round of allocations of grants and pre-purchases in Q2 2024.
A fund created as an alternative to carbon offsetting by a EU-based climate project platform has launched a three-pronged call for proposals ahead of its fourth round of allocations of grants and pre-purchases in Q2 2024.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.