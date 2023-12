Euro Markets: EUAs post fifth increase in a row as market shrugs off 22% increase in auction volumes

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

EUAs extended their week-long rally in a shortened session on Friday before the four-day Christmas break, shrugging off an initial dip in response to the 22% increase in auction volumes scheduled for the first eight months of 2024 as traders continued to trim short positions ahead of the holiday.