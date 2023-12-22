Euro Markets: EUAs post fifth increase in a row as market shrugs off 22% increase in auction volumes
Published 14:18 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 14:18 on December 22, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EUAs extended their week-long rally in a shortened session on Friday before the four-day Christmas break, shrugging off an initial dip in response to the 22% increase in auction volumes scheduled for the first eight months of 2024 as traders continued to trim short positions ahead of the holiday.
