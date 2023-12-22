Australian state government bans new hydrocarbon exploration in delicate floodplain area

The state government of Queensland in Australia has banned new oil and gas development in the Lake Eyre region in a bid to protect vulnerable rivers and floodplains.

It said Friday it planned “enhanced safeguards” for the iconic basin which will “better safeguard vital agriculture and tourism industries, and the region’s communities who depend on the integrity of the rivers and floodplains”.

“The changes strike a good balance in preserving the Queensland Lake Eyre Basin region, while providing industry with the tools they need to grow and develop,” Premier Steven Miles said. Miles recently replaced three-time Labor premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who resigned earlier this month.

However, the new Miles government was clear that the strictures would not damage its growing critical minerals industry, in the North West Minerals Province.

The government was also clear that existing oil and gas projects will continue and that new projects can go ahead, so long as they are away from floodplains and rivers. ‘Unconventional’ extraction, typically fracking or coal seam gas, is off the table.

Companies with petroleum exploration tenures “including potential commercial areas within the rivers and floodplains, will be able to apply for a production lease until 30 August 2024”.

“Where an application has already been made, these will also continue to be considered under the existing requirements.

The government plans to better map sensitive or ‘fragile’ areas.

It undertook public consultation prior to the move and said it received 17,500 submissions, with 98% of those in support of the move.

“The changes will enhance the region’s reputation for producing world renowned clean, green organic beef, and provide organic grazing, tourism, and other sectors greater confidence to plan and invest in the Lake Eyre Basin region,” it said.

“Healthy water flow is the lifeblood of these landscapes, with communities, graziers, and Traditional Owners all understanding how precious and fragile the rivers and floodplains are,” state Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leanne Linard said.

“When the bigger flows come, these areas and the wetlands and waterholes they feed into come alive, with waterbirds like pelicans and stilts arriving in their thousands to breed. The Lake Eyre Basin’s wetlands also support species of threatened migratory shorebirds, like the Critically Endangered Curlew Sandpiper.”

JOY AND ANGER

The Conservation Council welcomed the move, noting the area is home to the some of the last remaining desert rivers in Australia

“For years local graziers, Traditional Owners, and conservationists have stood shoulder-to-shoulder, calling on the government to protect the region from oil and gas extraction,” it said.

“Today, the Queensland government has fulfilled its long-promised commitment to protect the area from new oil and gas, ensuring it remains protected for future generations.”

These groups have not always been in-sync but have long been united over preventing gas development, specifically coal seam gas (CSG) extraction, in the area, with the ultra-conservative state arm of One Nation and the left leaning Greens teaming up at election time back in 2017.

Petroleum lobby group the Australian Energy Producers reacted with fury, suggesting it would drive up prices in what is an already tight east coast gas market and risk blackouts, in addition to a hit to state royalties, council budgets, and regional jobs and economies.

Two councils cited are Quilpie, which gets 30% of its tax revenue from the local industry, and Bulloo, which gets 60%.

State royalties are 12.5% of the value of the wellhead gas produced.

The actual area is in the far southwest of the state and typically produces conventional gas and associated, valuable liquids like LPG and condensate.

It is close to the South Australian border and gas largely goes to the Santos-operated Moomba gas plant in the neighbouring state. It is very far from the coal seam gas fields that are typically in Queensland’s east and feed the three LNG export consortia.

Some gas may head to the Santos LNG export concern on the east coast of the state, but it is not clear how much.

Both the fields and plant are operated by Santos, which plans a carbon capture and storage project at Moomba beginning in 2024.

A ban on exploration would hit the company’s reserves replacement over time as it would not be able to explore to find new gas once the reservoirs it currently produces from are empty.

One source suggested the area produced around 30 petajoules of gas per annum, which equals around 10% of the demand on the east coast. Santos will now need to do some desktop work to figure out what fields are part of the floodplain, and which are not.

There are a handful of other small companies, some quite dormant, with exploration permits, called an Authority to Prospect (ATP). They must now apply to convert these to production permits by the end of next August.

By Helen Clark – helen@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **