Indonesian oiler adds to NBS portfolio with low-cost forest project
Published 04:06 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 04:06 on December 22, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina’s renewable energy division and forest developer PT Inhutani have signed an agreement for a nature-based solutions project in North Kalimantan, home to vast tropical forests.
Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina’s renewable energy division and forest developer PT Inhutani have signed an agreement for a nature-based solutions project in North Kalimantan, home to vast tropical forests.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.