WCI markets: CCA, WCA prices decline as market participants look for direction

Published 00:24 on December 22, 2023 / Last updated at 00:24 on December 22, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) both declined over the past week, as “random” end-of-year market dynamics took hold of thinning volume in the former, while the prices for the latter could be driven by weakening hydropower in the Pacific Northwest in the near future, market participants noted.