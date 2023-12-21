Catalonia approves regional carbon credit system focused on nature-based solutions
Published 13:32 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 13:32 on December 21, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Catalonian government has approved the creation of a regional carbon credit system to draw investment to local forests, farmland, and coastal and marine ecosystems, the Spanish regional administration announced this week.
