Launch of first carbon credit-secured loan to provide working capital for mangrove project
Published 12:24 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 12:25 on December 21, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Africa, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
A project developer has made use of carbon forward agreements to secure a fixed-term loan via a lending platform in order to provide working capital for the communities behind a mangrove restoration project in Africa.
