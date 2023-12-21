Carbon Capture and Storage, Carbon Removal – Senior or Principal Consultant, Carbon Limits – Oslo

Can existing gas pipelines be repurposed for CO2 or hydrogen?

What is the abatement cost curve for carbon capture and storage in Europe?

We’re looking for a Carbon Capture and Storage Expert to join us in creating impactful solutions to complex CCS challenges like these.

Carbon capture and storage presents one of the biggest opportunities for climate change mitigation. Carbon Limits is at the forefront of this exciting movement, with our experts like Gaelle and Irina, helping NGOs, development banks, the private sector, and regulators to identify and deliver diverse CCS projects.

Our culture is entrepreneurial, meaning that you can take your knowledge and turn it into real consulting assignments and projects. This allows you to shape your career in a unique manner, combining your passions with commercial opportunities in a way that is impossible in larger organisations.

You will be part of our open, dynamic, and friendly team that nurtures continuous learning. As you progress, you’ll manage larger projects, forge lasting relationships, and build consultancy skills in addition to your climate change credentials.

Carbon Limits values diversity and inclusivity. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to join us in our pursuit of a more sustainable world.

Your Role:

As a Senior Advisor, you’ll play a pivotal role in our mission, bringing your expertise to projects at the forefront of climate mitigation. Collaborating with a passionate team, you will:

Drive Innovative Projects: Tackle complex challenges in CCS, engineered carbon removal, and low carbon hydrogen, utilizing your analytical skills to create impactful solutions.

Quantitative Excellence: Harness your affinity for quantitative analysis, transforming intricate concepts into insightful reports.

Collaborative Leadership: Work alongside a diverse group of consultants, leveraging your experience to provide knowledge and insights that elevate our projects.

Client-Centric Approach: Engage directly with clients, understanding their needs and pain points to develop comprehensive and effective strategies.

What You Bring:

At least 5 years of hands-on experience in one or more of the following areas: Carbon Capture and Storage, Engineered Carbon Removal, Low Carbon Hydrogen.

A keen analytical mind and a knack for problem-solving.

Proficiency in quantitative analysis tools, with Excel as your trusted ally

A postgraduate degree (master’s or above) in industrial ecology, economics, or engineering, complemented by outstanding academic achievements.

Previous consulting experience is advantageous, but not essential.

Exceptional written and spoken English skills.

Bonus: Fluency in Norwegian.

Your Profile:

Collaborative Team Player: You thrive in a team-oriented environment and are always ready to lend a hand.

Creative Problem Solver: You enjoy delving into complex challenges and devising innovative solutions.

Autonomous Contributor: You’re excited to take ownership of projects and explore novel approaches.

Climate Change Advocate: You’re dedicated to driving positive change in climate mitigation.

Why Carbon Limits:

A diverse team of experts from around the world, united by shared vision and values.

International exposure in over 30 countries, collaborating with governments, local businesses, and international finance institutions.

Working for all stakeholders, including national governments, NGOs, development banks, the private sector and regulators, giving us a truly unbiased position.

Your Oslo Adventure:

You will be working at our office in the heart of Oslo, joining a team where positive vibes and great ambitions meet. Experience Norway’s exceptional work-life balance, allowing time for family and nature.

Carbon Limits is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds to join our team and contribute to our shared vision and values.

Application Details:

If you’re excited to contribute your CCS expertise to our team, and grow within a supportive and innovative environment, we’d love to hear from you. The closing date for applications is 30 January 2024

You will need to send us your CV and motivation letter using the link below or by email to job@carbonlimits.no

Apply here: https://carbonlimits.zohorecruit.eu/jobs/Careers/44618000002076001/Carbon-Capture-and-Storage-Carbon-Removal—Senior-or-Principal-Consultant?source=CareerSite

Closing Date: January 31, 2024