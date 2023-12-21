Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:41 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 12:41 on December 21, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rose strongly in the early hours of trading on Thursday before consolidating the advance as activity began to wind down ahead of the holiday season, while energy prices rose for a second day as France's nuclear maintenance programmes for 2024 and 2025 were extended.
