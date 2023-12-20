US tech giant signs 15-year agreement with removals developer for afforestation carbon credits
Published 16:49 on December 20, 2023 / Last updated at 16:49 on December 20, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A US technology behemoth and a New York-headquartered project developer have signed a 15-year offtake agreement that will eventually equate to millions of tonnes of CO2 removed, they announced on Wednesday, in the latest in a series of moves to acquire nature-based removals credits.
A US technology behemoth and a New York-headquartered project developer have signed a 15-year offtake agreement that will eventually equate to millions of tonnes of CO2 removed, they announced on Wednesday, in the latest in a series of moves to acquire nature-based removals credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.