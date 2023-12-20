EU ETS-backed fund disburses €2 bln for member states’ energy transition, cash for gas sneaks in
Published 15:10 on December 20, 2023 / Last updated at 15:10 on December 20, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi
The EU is channeling an additional €2 billion of ETS revenues to decarbonise energy systems in nine EU member states, the Commission said on Wednesday, though some of that funding will go towards natural gas projects.
