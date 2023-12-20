Germany tops up Innovation Fund money for EU hydrogen auction to support national goals
Published 14:14 on December 20, 2023 / Last updated at 14:14 on December 20, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, EU ETS
Germany became the first EU member state to involve itself in the European Hydrogen Bank’s ‘auctions-as-a-service’ scheme on Wednesday, adding money to top up existing ETS-sourced Innovation Fund grant funding, all of which will be allocated via a competitive bidding process to renewable hydrogen producers and awarded to those with the lowest subsidy needs.
Germany became the first EU member state to involve itself in the European Hydrogen Bank’s ‘auctions-as-a-service’ scheme on Wednesday, adding money to top up existing ETS-sourced Innovation Fund grant funding, all of which will be allocated via a competitive bidding process to renewable hydrogen producers and awarded to those with the lowest subsidy needs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.