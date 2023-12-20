Germany tops up Innovation Fund money for EU hydrogen auction to support national goals

Published 14:14 on December 20, 2023 / Last updated at 14:14 on December 20, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, EU ETS

Germany became the first EU member state to involve itself in the European Hydrogen Bank’s ‘auctions-as-a-service’ scheme on Wednesday, adding money to top up existing ETS-sourced Innovation Fund grant funding, all of which will be allocated via a competitive bidding process to renewable hydrogen producers and awarded to those with the lowest subsidy needs.