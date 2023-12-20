Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:37 on December 20, 2023 / Last updated at 12:41 on December 20, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon made robust gains early in the session as energy prices rallied after Tuesday's sell-off, though EUA volume was light as the holiday slowdown began in earnest, while exchange data showed that investment funds had reduced their net short position last week for only the second time since mid-October.