US DOE dishes out $46 million more for CCS, announces semi-finalists for DAC award
Published 23:34 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 23:34 on December 19, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
The US Department of Energy (DOE) continued its streak of heavy investment in emissions cuts, announcing Tuesday $45.6 million in investments in carbon capture, transport, and storage, as well as semi-finalists for an award of $1 mln in direct air capture (DAC) development.
