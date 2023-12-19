Canada announces final electric vehicle standards, credit system for emission-free auto sales by 2035
Published 22:52 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 22:52 on December 19, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Canadian auto manufacturers and importers must phase out the sale of new gasoline-fuelled cars via annual zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) regulated sales targets from the 2026 model year, while covered entities will have the ability to generate, bank, and sell credits to meet compliance goals, the federal environment ministry announced Tuesday.
