FEATURE: UAE-based firm chalks up secretive carbon credit development deals, raising integrity concerns

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A UAE-based carbon project developer has drawn global focus in signing over a dozen confirmed agreements to source carbon credits from African, Latin American, Caribbean, and Asian countries since the company’s launch a year ago, according to an assortment of sources that raised multiple concerns about overly vague or opaque dealmaking