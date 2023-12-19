Massachusetts December GWSA carbon auction prices continue to decline
Published 22:55 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 22:59 on December 19, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) auctions for current and future vintages settled below the September sale on lower volumes, according to a report from Potomac Economics published by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
Massachusetts’ power sector Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) auctions for current and future vintages settled below the September sale on lower volumes, according to a report from Potomac Economics published by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.