US government proposes “first of its kind” national old growth forest conservation plan

Published 20:23 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 20:40 on December 19, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that it is proposing changes to forest management plans across all national parks and grasslands in an effort to conserve and steward old growth forests, a move hailed by environmental groups as an important first step.