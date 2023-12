A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The Dec-24 EU Allowance contract began its stint as the benchmark contract with a steady morning on Tuesday, trading in a €1 range slightly below where it ended on Monday as energy markets gave up their gains from the previous session as traders appeared to decide the rally had been overdone.