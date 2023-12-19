Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:43 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 12:45 on December 19, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The Dec-24 EU Allowance contract began its stint as the benchmark contract with a steady morning on Tuesday, trading in a €1 range slightly below where it ended on Monday as energy markets gave up their gains from the previous session as traders appeared to decide the rally had been overdone.