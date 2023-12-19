Brazilian state to launch concession for large-scale reforestation via carbon market -local media
Published 00:04 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 00:04 on December 19, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
The Brazilian state of Para will launch a public concession on 10,000 hectares of forest by the end of year, expected to generate millions in carbon credits through reforestation, local media reported Monday.
