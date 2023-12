Clean Energy Devices Manager, CaVEx – UK/East Africa/South Africa

Duration: Full Time role, opportunity to start on consulting basis.

Location: UK or SSA/SE, Flexible, within +/- 3Hrs of GMT.

Salary: Competitive and subject to candidate’s qualifications and experience.

This is a new role within an early-stage start-up initiative. We welcome interest from a wide range of candidates who can meet the requirements and capabilities set out here to enable further discussion and interviews. We particularly welcome candidates from the Global South, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa and East Africa.

About CaVEx

The Carbon Value Exchange (CaVEx) (www.cavex.io) enables carbon offsetting and sequestration activities from a wide range of micro-small projects in the Global South to be digitised, tracked, and sold in the Voluntary Carbon Markets. Using technology advancements in remote sensing, device connectivity and digital payments, the platform will increase diversity of choice for carbon buyers to enable micro-small projects to be rewarded for undertaking clean activity in a digital, and highly transparent manner.

Contributing projects include a range of “activities” that can be digitally monitored and measured. For example: clean energy devices (CEDs) that displace the use of carbon-based fuels such as solar water pumps or small e-vehicles; and solutions that capture and sequester carbon such as re-forestation or relevant agricultural practices.

The framework through which activities will be recorded and converted into saleable Credits has been established and an independent third-party Validation Partner has been appointed. In addition, interested Carbon Credit buyers are engaged in development of the methodology so that their requirements can be included in development of the final configuration of the platform and its operation.

The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has been developed and a Seed investment funding round has been completed that will enable Cavex to reach commercial operations. A number of workstreams are underway to finalise the methodologies and protocols that enable projects to join the platform, putting in place a digital ledger that supports the verification processes, and designing a transparent marketplace function to enable efficient pricing and sales mechanisms.

About the role

This is a significant opportunity for an experienced carbon finance specialist to take a leading role in the next stage of this innovative project, providing strategic and operational direction as the project moves from minimum viable product testing phase through to a live deployment. The successful candidate will lead on the further development of CED methodologies and protocols and initially in the development of relationships with project partners.

Candidates will have solid understanding of the structure and functioning of Voluntary Carbon Markets in relation to GHG reductions with CEDs and the regulatory frameworks that govern the creation and sale of credits. CEDs currently being incorporated into Cavex include: solar water pumps and other solar powered equipment; e-motorbikes and e-vehicles; biogas units; and a long-tail of CED pipeline opportunities.

Ideally with a post-graduate qualification in relevant subjects (electrical/mechanical engineering and /or environmental sciences) Candidates will have experience and understanding and of the processes of projecting, monitoring and verifying carbon values relating to CEDs. This will include the use of digital technologies to remotely monitor and measure CED activities and some understanding of the relevant data communications technologies and methods.

The Candidate will drive forward the processes through which CED related projects can access the platform, working with technical teams and external specialists to design and put in place protocols for a range of use cases and project types. The candidate will also oversee the development of an independent validation process, that places emphasis at the system level rather than at the project-level.

Responsibilities

This is a technical leadership role within Cavex with the following responsibilities:

Lead the further development of methodologies for receiving and validating CED project data and the conversion to validated carbon credits.

Lead the research and analyses of the requirements for a wide range of CED projects to join the platform.

Support the implementation and onboarding of new CED projects and CED project types including due diligence, carbon credit forecasting and eligibility control.

Liaise with the 3rd party validation partners to ensure that the platform CED methodologies fulfil the requirements of the validation system.

Lead the further development of CED methodologies to accurately measure and calculate carbon displacement and sequestration by a wide range of project types.

Assist in the development of standard operating procedures and manuals for platform operations, working with technical specialists responsible for the build.

Maintain data accuracy and completeness through quality control processes.

Requirements and capabilities

Undergraduate qualifications in a relevant subject such as mechanical/electrical/chemical engineering.

Postgraduate qualifications in a relevant subject such as environmental sciences.

5 years experience working in the field of climate finance and voluntary carbon markets relating to CEDs.

Good understanding of current standards for certifying carbon credits (such as Verra, Gold Standard).

Understanding and experience of the challenges facing micro-small CED projects in the Global South accessing climate financing and innovative approaches to addressing these.

Ability and willingness to make public presentations to a wide variety of audiences.

Highly organized, strong time management skills and excellent attention to detail.

Entrepreneurial and independent mindset, capable of both following highly prescriptive guidelines, but also proposing solutions to complex issues.

Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines.

Strong leadership skills and great team player.

Desirable

Experience working with the ISO 14064 family of standards.

Experience working across Africa an advantage.

Experience of international climate change frameworks desired.

How to apply

Please submit your CV with a covering letter. You are advised to submit as one document.

Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3765020560

Closing Date: December 31, 2023