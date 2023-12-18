Director of Carbon Finance, CaVEx – UK/East Africa/South Africa

Duration: Full Time role, opportunity to start on consulting basis.

Location: UK or SSA/SE, Flexible, within +/- 3Hrs of GMT.

This is a new role within an early-stage start-up initiative. We welcome interest from a wide range of candidates who can meet the requirements and capabilities set out here to enable further discussion and interviews. We particularly welcome candidates from the Global South, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa and East Africa.

About CaVEx

The Carbon Value Exchange (CaVEx) (www.cavex.io) enables carbon offsetting and sequestration activities from a wide range of micro-small projects in the Global South to be digitised, tracked, and sold in the Voluntary Carbon Markets. Using technology advancements in remote sensing, device connectivity and digital payments, the platform will increase diversity of choice for carbon buyers to enable micro-small projects to be rewarded for undertaking clean activity in a digital, and highly transparent manner.

Contributing projects include a range of “activities” that can be digitally monitored and measured. For example: clean energy assets that displace the use of carbon-based fuels such as solar water pumps or small e-vehicles; and solutions that capture and sequester carbon such as re-forestation or relevant agricultural practices.

The framework through which activities will be recorded and converted into saleable Credits has been established and an independent third-party Validation Partner has been appointed. In addition, interested Carbon Credit buyers are engaged in development of the methodology so that their requirements can be included in development of the final configuration of the platform and its operation.

The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) has been developed and a Seed investment funding round has been completed that will enable Cavex to reach commercial operations. A number of workstreams are underway to finalise the methodologies and protocols that enable projects to join the platform, putting in place a digital ledger that supports the verification processes, and designing a transparent marketplace function to enable efficient pricing and sales mechanisms.

About the role

This is a significant opportunity for an experienced Climate Finance and Carbon Markets specialist to take a leading role in the next stage of this innovative project, providing strategic and operational direction as the project moves from minimum viable product testing phase through to a live deployment. The successful candidate will head a small team and will need to apply leadership skills to take this innovation into its scale-up phase.

Candidates will have deep understanding of the structure and functioning of Voluntary Carbon Markets and the regulatory frameworks that govern the creation and sale of credits internationally and nationally, particularly in the Global South. The Candidate will drive forward the processes through which projects can access the platform, working with technical teams and external specialists to design and put in place protocols for a range of use cases and project types. The candidate will also oversee the development of an independent validation process, that places emphasis at the system level rather than at the project-level.

Responsibilities

This is a senior leadership role within Cavex with the following responsibilities:

Lead the further development of methodologies for receiving and validating project data and the conversion to validated carbon credits.

Lead the research and analyses of the requirements for a wide range of projects to join the platform.

Support the implementation and onboarding of new projects and project types including due diligence, carbon credit forecasting and eligibility control.

Liaise with the 3rd party validation partners to ensure that the platform methodologies fulfil the requirements of the validation system.

Lead the further development of methodologies to accurately measure and calculate carbon displacement and sequestration by a wide range of project types.

Work closely with the platform development team to ensure that the pricing and sale mechanisms for carbon credits is methodologically valid and conforms to wider regulatory and market practices.

Assist in the development of standard operating procedures and manuals for platform operations, working with technical specialists responsible for the build.

Maintain data accuracy and completeness through quality control processes.

Requirements and capabilities

Postgraduate qualifications in a relevant subject such as natural of environmental sciences, or environmental economics.

Minimum of 5 years of experience working in the field of climate finance and voluntary carbon markets, involving nature-based solutions, and/ or carbon offset standards.

Good understanding of current standards for certifying carbon credits (such as Verra, Gold Standard).

Understanding and experience of the challenges facing micro-small projects in the Global South accessing climate financing and innovative approaches to addressing these.

Experience of engaging with the buy-side of the voluntary carbon markets. Experience in a management/senior management role leading small teams and contributing to organisational strategy and planning processes.

Ability and willingness to make public presentations to a wide variety of audiences.

Highly organized, strong time management skills and excellent attention to detail.

Entrepreneurial and independent mindset, capable of both following highly prescriptive guidelines, but also proposing solutions to complex issues.

Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines.

Strong leadership skills and great team player.

Desirable

Experience working with the ISO 14064 family of standards.

Experience working across Africa an advantage.

Experience of international climate change frameworks desired.

How to apply

Please submit the following:

Your CV.

A cover letter summarising your qualifications and experience as relevant to the details set out here. It may be useful to submit CV and covering letter as one document.

Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3766553747

Closing Date: December 31, 2023