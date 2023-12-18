Consultant, Climate Change and Carbon Markets, Hamerkop Climate Impacts – London

HAMERKOP has embarked on a growth strategy and is looking for consultants to grow its team from 11 today to 14 by the end of the 2024.

This position is for a consultant with a minimum of 2 years of experience in a position related to climate change and/or geospatial analysis related to land use.

As a start-up and ambitious consultancy, HAMERKOP offers a stimulating work environment. It is a place where you can apply your skills to some of the world’s most challenging, interesting, and meaningful projects.

HAMERKOP does not trade carbon credits, we act as a carbon market enabler offering technical services to a range of players on the carbon market (e.g., investment firms, carbon trading desks, project developers, NGOs, start-ups, certification standards, etc.)

Role Description – Responsibilities

This newly created consultant position consists of growing and delivering a diverse range of stimulating consultancy assignments.

You will be expected to collaborate actively with HAMERKOP’s consultants on technical, market, and policy-related studies, analytics, assessments, formulation and technical studies related to energy access projects (with a strong emphasis on modern energy cooking solutions) and to forestry (e.g., management, conservation, restoration) in developing countries and eligible to various climate-related financing mechanisms; as well as advise a range of NGOs and private companies on their carbon neutrality strategy. You will report to the head of advisory services and will be expected to work autonomously.

As a consultant, your duties will include:

Supporting the delivery of client assignments: technical opportunity and feasibility studies for a range of project types; GHG mitigation projects design; carbon accounting and modelling; support to project carbon and co-benefit certification for improved cookstoves and forestry projects under Verra and the Gold Standard; supporting project implementation with punctual strategical advice; and supporting tailor-made carbon market related needs from NGOs and the private sector.

Supporting business development: drafting of technical and commercial proposals; identifying of commercial opportunities (depending on experience); networking; identifying and liaising with technical partners (e.g. for joined proposals and sub-contracting); sourcing of independent experts; and follow-up with prospects.• Liaising with and building relationships will be an important part of the role, with a requirement to liaise with your colleagues, external experts, clients, and stakeholders from partner organisations.

Keeping abreast of fast developing and complex climate change policy and finance development: as a consultant, you will be in charge of championing a specific and relevant topic to report back to the team on a quarterly basis (e.g., COPs, countries’ carbon markets regulation, clean cooking and carbon markets, digital monitoring, etc.).

Promoting HAMERKOP’s brand and credibility to external stakeholders through blog and LinkedIn content creation.

Candidate skills and knowledge

Required

Minimum of 2 years of relevant professional experience

BSc or MSc in a technical field related to geospatial analysis, energy access (engineering or social sciences), environmental sciences or forestry

Attention to details, strong analytical and problem-solving skills and ability to produce well-presented, error-free results and reports

Strong work ethics

Spoken and written fluency in English

Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to work autonomously

Advanced knowledge of Word, PowerPoint and Excel

A positive mindset and team spirit

Desired

Working experience of geomatics and geospatial analysis. Good working knowledge of QGIS (or similar) would be advantageous

Prior experience working in developing countries (ideally Africa or Southeast Asia) on climate change, energy or forestry issues

Spoken and written fluency in a second language would be a strong advantage, especially French

Knowledge and understanding of greenhouse gas emission accounting

Prior experience working for a consulting company and producing reports

Prior experience with the carbon markets

Term of the position

This position is offered as a permanent position.

The candidate must be based in the UK and/or have the right to work in the UK.

Location of position and remote work arrangement

The role will mostly be based in our London office in Chancery Lane / Holborn. Flexible working arrangements will be considered, but the candidate must be able to come to the office every week. The successful applicant will be required to travel in developing countries to work with clients and partners.

HAMERKOP is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace and encourages all applicants to apply.

Timeline & process

This position will remain open over the course of December 2023, and the first set of interviews will take place in early January.

The selected candidates will be invited to a first interview with the head of advisory services and the business manager; if shortlisted, to a second interview with the CEO; if shortlisted, to a last interview with a few members of the team.

Salary and Compensation

Salary is competitive and based around experience and knowledge of carbon markets etc. This will be discussed during the interview process.

Apply here: https://careers.hamerkop.co/jobs/3413868-consultant-climate-change-and-carbon-markets

Closing Date: December 31, 2023