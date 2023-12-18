VCM Report: Carbon credit retirements surge late in year, with older and cheap units favoured
Published 18:21 on December 18, 2023 / Last updated at 18:36 on December 18, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
A surge in retirement of carbon credits last week set voluntary demand on course to match 2022 levels, while trading volumes were boosted by rock bottom prices for pre-2018 REDD avoided deforestation credits as more onerous disclosure requirements loom.
