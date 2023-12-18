UK to explore carbon market supply balancing mechanism, permit prices surge

Published 12:48 on December 18, 2023 / Last updated at 16:14 on December 18, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Britain will formally consider introducing a supply adjustment mechanism to its carbon market to help balance future shifts in demand and mitigate the risk of sustained low prices, it announced on Monday, as prices rallied following the announcement of a consultation on the measure and the publication of associated documents.