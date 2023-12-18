UK to explore carbon market supply balancing mechanism, permit prices surge
Published 12:48 on December 18, 2023 / Last updated at 16:14 on December 18, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Britain will formally consider introducing a supply adjustment mechanism to its carbon market to help balance future shifts in demand and mitigate the risk of sustained low prices, it announced on Monday, as prices rallied following the announcement of a consultation on the measure and the publication of associated documents.
Britain will formally consider introducing a supply adjustment mechanism to its carbon market to help balance future shifts in demand and mitigate the risk of sustained low prices, it announced on Monday, as prices rallied following the announcement of a consultation on the measure and the publication of associated documents.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.