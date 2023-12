Euro Markets: EUAs post strong gains on final day of Dec-23 trading as gas markets leap on shipping interruption

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices advanced strongly on the Dec-23 contract's last day of trading on Monday as the final auction of 2023 took place, with prices gaining strong support from a sharp jump in natural gas prices responding to news that a major producer was suspending shipments through the Red Sea.