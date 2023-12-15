US DOE eyes field test of underground storage for hydrogen, ramps up scientific testing
Published 23:45 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 23:45 on December 15, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
Scientists leading the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Subsurface Hydrogen Assessment, Storage, and Technology Acceleration (SHASTA) project outlined progress Friday as part of the project’s pursuit to identify and address technological hurdles, as well as enable public acceptance for underground storage of hydrogen.
Scientists leading the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Subsurface Hydrogen Assessment, Storage, and Technology Acceleration (SHASTA) project outlined progress Friday as part of the project’s pursuit to identify and address technological hurdles, as well as enable public acceptance for underground storage of hydrogen.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.