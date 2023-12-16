US DOE awards $890 mln for CCS, $350 mln for methane cuts in latest outlay
Published 00:00 on December 16, 2023 / Last updated at 00:00 on December 16, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $890 million to three CCS projects, while alongside the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $350 mln to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, ramping up its investment in emissions cuts.
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $890 million to three CCS projects, while alongside the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $350 mln to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, ramping up its investment in emissions cuts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.