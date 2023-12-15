Canada to fall just short of 2030 emissions reduction target, more measures needed -report

Published 20:34 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 20:36 on December 15, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

Canada is on track to achieve between 85-90% of its 2030 emissions target, meaning that a number of additional measures are required to reach the federal goal of at least 40% below 2005 emissions by 2030, according to an independent assessment of Canada’s 2023 Emissions Reduction Plan Progress Report.