Canada to fall just short of 2030 emissions reduction target, more measures needed -report
Published 20:34 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 20:36 on December 15, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
Canada is on track to achieve between 85-90% of its 2030 emissions target, meaning that a number of additional measures are required to reach the federal goal of at least 40% below 2005 emissions by 2030, according to an independent assessment of Canada’s 2023 Emissions Reduction Plan Progress Report.
