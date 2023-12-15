Carbon credit certifier, agriculture bank sign capacity-building MoU
Published 13:44 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 13:44 on December 15, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The world’s leading carbon credit certifier has signed an MoU with a bank-led pilot programme for farmers seeking to utilise marginal land, aiming to support capacity-building for participation in land use-based projects.
The world’s leading carbon credit certifier has signed an MoU with a bank-led pilot programme for farmers seeking to utilise marginal land, aiming to support capacity-building for participation in land use-based projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.