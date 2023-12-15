Senior Business Development Manager, Abatable – London

Salary range for Senior: £77,850 – 86,500 + commission + generous stock options

Location: London

About Abatable

Abatable’s mission is to enable corporate climate action by building the infrastructure for businesses and investors to navigate, access and support credible climate solutions delivering long-lasting positive environmental and social impact. The team is achieving this by backing innovative, high-quality carbon projects alongside leveraging a product-led approach to scaleable solutions.

Abatable was founded in July 2021, and we are backed by experienced investors such as Global Founders Capital, Blue Bear Capital, Y Combinator (S21) and Azora. In April 2023, we raised a fresh round of $13.5M in funding and completed the acquisition of Ecosphere+, a leading provider of high-integrity nature-based solutions.

We are a diverse team working in a hybrid setup across two cities – London and Amsterdam. We put our values and mission front and centre in everything we do. If you want to know more, read about our team and values on our About us page.

About the role

You will play a central role in Abatable’s growth, partnering with large enterprise buyers and investors to navigate, access, and support high-integrity climate solutions, thereby fostering enduring positive effects on the environment and society at large.

What you’ll be doing:

You will become an expert on Abatable’s sourcing/procurement and intelligence services

As the most senior business development manager, you will be responsible for a significant revenue target taking the lead on landing some of our highest-potential prospects and expanding our partnership with existing clients.

Apply your business development experience in building account based strategies, then leveraging the whole Abatable team to support you on closing deals.

Partner with the Marketing team to deploy focused outbound sales campaigns.

Support how we position Abatable to different sectors based on the evolving pressures and regulations they each face.

Help us to explore interest in new market developments such as insetting, biodiversity credits and Article 6.2

Consistently collect and share customer and market insights to our product team to direct innovation.

Representing Abatable at events connecting with industry leaders.

Mentor junior colleagues to foster continuous improvements within the team.

What we’re looking for:

Demonstrated track record in business development experience working with enterprise clients and/or climate investors.

Demonstrate proficiency in voluntary carbon markets, off-take strategies, carbon finance, climate solution technologies, participants, and market trends.

Exceptional interpersonal and negotiation skills demonstrated through capacity to close deals.

(Preference for) SAAS experience to help Abatable develop our Market Intelligence service’s growth and sales strategy

A self-starter who takes initiative, and will thrive in an early stage and fast-growing start-up

A demonstrated track record of delivering-on or exceeding targets

Passion to do what’s right (which is not always the easiest route)

What we offer

The choice to structure your compensation package with a competitive salary and a generous share options package

Hybrid working model with 2 days a week in our London Bridge office

Holidays: 25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays) + one bonus for your birthday

Health insurance: including mental health cover to holistically support your wellbeing

Family leave policy: 26 weeks at 100% pay for the primary caregiver and 13 weeks at 100% pay for the secondary caregiver, plus unpaid leave and flexible return to work arrangements.

Pension enrolment for all employees

Learning and Development budget of £500 per year

Cycle to work scheme

We are actively creating a fair environment for every employee to be their best*

Diversity and inclusion are a priority for us, and we are ensuring we have lots of support for all our people to grow at Abatable. We embrace diversity in all of its forms and create an inclusive environment for all people to do the best work of their lives (so far) with us. This is integral to our mission of building trust and integrity in the carbon markets.

We’re an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity status or disability status.

Apply here: https://prologue.app/careers/abatable/job/848fff54-8e56-4320-a677-62250812a766