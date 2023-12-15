Sales Development Representative, Abatable – London

Salary range: £30,222 – £33,580 + commission + generous stock options

Location: London

About Abatable

Abatable’s mission is to enable corporate climate action by building the infrastructure for businesses and investors to navigate, access and support credible climate solutions delivering long-lasting positive environmental and social impact. The team is achieving this by backing innovative, high-quality carbon projects alongside leveraging a product-led approach to scaleable solutions.

Abatable was founded in July 2021, and we are backed by experienced investors such as Global Founders Capital, Blue Bear Capital, Y Combinator (S21) and Azora. In April 2023, we raised a fresh round of $13.5M in funding and completed the acquisition of Ecosphere+, a leading provider of high-integrity nature-based solutions.

We are a diverse team working in a hybrid setup across two cities – London and Amsterdam. We put our values and mission front and centre in everything we do. If you want to know more, read about our team and values on our About us page.

About the role

You will play a crucial role in Abatable’s growth through identifying and engaging with potential corporate buyers and climate investors, helping them to understand how our services can help accelerate their support of high-integrity climate solutions, thereby fostering enduring positive effects on the environment and society at large.

What you’ll be doing:

Become an expert on Abatable’s carbon sourcing/procurement services

Generate new business opportunities for the company by identifying, contacting, and qualifying potential customers

Take ownership of lead generation through deploying focused outbound sales campaigns to build a high-quality pipeline of qualified leads.

Become a carbon market subject expert in order to effectively position Abatable’s services and advise clients on innovative approaches to scale their impact.

Help us to explore interest in new market developments such as insetting, biodiversity credits and Article 6.2

Set the momentum and achieve a high volume of outbound activities on a weekly/monthly/quarterly basis in order to convert leads into scheduled discovery meetings.

Leverage CRM tools to track and measure all activities in order to improve the efficiency of our sales team. You will have the opportunity to take part in building a data-driven sales operation.

Who we’re looking for

Proven experience in client-facing B2B sales roles. Prior experience in a high-volume outbound environment is ideal.

You have an entrepreneurial and self-starter mindset. We're an early-stage company and growing very fast which means our positioning, products and value proposition can evolve quickly.

Prior experience of the carbon markets is a strong preference but not an absolute requirement.

In addition, prior tech or SaaS sales experience is strongly preferred.

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and enjoy working in a team. We work very cross-functionally and encourage internal dialogue to learn from and help each other achieve our goals.

What we offer

The choice to structure your compensation package with a competitive salary and a generous share options package

Hybrid working model with 2 days a week in our London Bridge office

Holidays: 25 days holiday (excl. bank holidays) + one bonus for your birthday

Health insurance: including mental health cover to holistically support your wellbeing

Family leave policy: 26 weeks at 100% pay for the primary caregiver and 13 weeks at 100% pay for the secondary caregiver, plus unpaid leave and flexible return to work arrangements.

Pension enrolment for all employees

Learning and Development budget of £500 per year

Cycle to work scheme

We are actively creating a fair environment for every employee to be their best*

Diversity and inclusion are a priority for us, and we are ensuring we have lots of support for all our people to grow at Abatable. We embrace diversity in all of its forms and create an inclusive environment for all people to do the best work of their lives (so far) with us. This is integral to our mission of building trust and integrity in the carbon markets.

We’re an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family or parental status, national origin, veteran, neurodiversity status or disability status.

Kindly note the BD team will be off during the Christmas break, and will review applications when back in January.

Apply here: https://prologue.app/careers/abatable/job/e3c61d67-7934-4699-9ee3-1181d25020a7