Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:18 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 12:18 on December 15, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were relatively stable on Friday morning as the relentless selling pressure appeared to pause, though traders were cautious about a renewed assault in the afternoon after Thursday's late decline, while energy markets weakened for a second consecutive day on mild weather and higher renewable output.
