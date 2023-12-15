Computational Scientist, Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture, Yale University – New Haven, CT

The Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture (YCNCC) at Yale University is seeking highly qualified candidates who are passionate about mitigating climate change to manage and direct the data and scientific computing needs across the YCNCC. The successful applicant will collaborate with an interdisciplinary team of climate scientists, physicists, chemists, oceanographers, geochemists, and ecologists to advance the research and deployment of climate change solutions developed at the YCNCC.

As an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, Yale University values diversity among its students, staff, and faculty and strongly welcomes applications from women, persons with disabilities, protected veterans, LGBTQ community members, and persons from racial/ethnic groups historically underrepresented in earth and environmental sciences.

All applications should be submitted through Interfolio at http://apply.interfolio.com/136985. Review of applications will begin on January 22, 2024, and continue until a suitable candidate is identified.

Key responsibilities

Support YCNCC researchers on their data and scientific computing needs

Develop and implement a five-year strategy for YCNCC’s scientific computing effort

Analyze large datasets from earth-system models, ocean models, satellite observations, remote sensing, and field experiments using statistical and machine learning tools

Develop decision support tools for climate change solutions based on YCNCC research

Work with YCNCC researchers on proposal development, submission, and execution

Co-author research findings with YCNCC researchers in leading journals

Requirements

PhD in computer science, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, physical oceanography, climate science, or related fields

Extensive experience with data science and high-performance computing

Excellent writing and oral communication skills

Ability to, and experience with, working collaboratively in interdisciplinary teams

Ability and willingness to quickly learn new skills

Record of publishing high-impact journal papers

Preferred Qualifications

Note: We encourage applications from candidates who meet one or more of these qualifications. We do not expect that any single candidate will possess all listed qualifications.