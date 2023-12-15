Regen Network weighs taking on board Terrasos biodiversity credits

Environmental trading platform Regen Network is lining up a vote among its community members to decide whether to start listing units generated by Colombia-based Terrasos as a first outright biodiversity credits on the platform, with others to follow.

Following community rules, Regen administrators this week launched a discussion document on whether to include the Terrasos Voluntary Biodiversity Credits (VBCs) on its platform, with a vote due after two weeks of debate.

Regen is largely offering nature-based carbon credits on its platform, though methodologies using metrics beyond CO2 equivalents are emerging under its environmental stewardship programme.

In the discussion document, Regen admitted that the lack of a common metric is an issue to be solved for the biodiversity market, but rather than dismissing such units, it said further conversations should be had.

“Now is the time for us to be discussing (both as Regen Network, and a larger community of scientists and others working on biodiversity markets) what standardisation makes sense for the many different biodiversity methodologies and protocols that are evolving,” it said.

“At Regen Registry we have new promising approaches and would like to propose that in these early days of biodiversity markets we lead by example: not forcing one metric, but pick the best in class protocols and curate together as a community a small number of different ways of measuring biodiversity impact that are relevant to stakeholders on the ground.”

Terrasos, whose VBCs currently trade mainly on the Climate Trade platform, offers units that each represent the long-term protection of 10 square metres of land from its network of habitat banks.

As one of the earliest movers in the fledgling market it has already seen some of its credits sell out, and as it keeps expanding its activities, it attracts increased interest. Earlier this week, investment manager Mirova announced it has invested $6.5 million in the Colombian outfit.

As well, Regen suggested to its community that credits from Ecosystem Regeneration Associates (ERA) Brazil be included on its platform once they are ready.

ERA in June submitted its latest proposal for a jaguar protection credit.

“Our hope is that with this credit type and more to come, we can bring innovative and impactful biodiversity protocols to market. These methodologies are harbingers of a movement around biodiversity crediting that we are thrilled to catalyse,” Regen said.

“We hope that emerging protocols can look to these credit types and corresponding protocols by Terrasos and ERA to frame their approaches and align and standardise.”

Savimbo, another Colombia-based biodiversity credit developer, has recently seen its units been made available for trade on blockchain-based platforms Senken and Dovu, and told Carbon Pulse in October it was in talks with Xpansiv about listing on its CBL platform after being approved by standard Cercarbono.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **