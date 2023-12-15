CP Daily: Friday December 15, 2023

**CP Daily will not be published between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. Carbon Pulse will file stories and send out CP Alerts on merit during that period. Regular coverage will resume Jan. 2.**

TOP STORY

The ICVCM will hold board meetings at least once a month and post regular notices of upcoming activity from January to try to keep a regular flow of decisions on whether carbon credit categories are eligible for its Core Carbon Principle (CCP) labelling, board chair Annette Nazareth and interim chief operating officer Amy Merrill told Carbon Pulse.

INTERNATIONAL

The head of carbon trading business group IETA blames the EU for this week’s collapse of COP28 UN climate talks on Article 6 emissions trade, though expects such approaches to continue to develop apace within smaller groups of nations.

Coal use hit a record high last year after several years of Covid- dampened demand, largely driven by three Asian economies and to a lesser extent Europe, according to a report published on Friday that predicted a further record this year before demand dips and then plateaus to 2026.

EMEA

European carbon prices came under pressure once again on Friday afternoon as short-positioned traders found little resistance through to the settlement window and many participants continued to roll Dec-23 positions into the next-year’s contract, while energy markets weakened for a second consecutive day on mild weather and higher renewable output.

Energy ministers from EU candidate nations have called on Brussels to set out their potential carbon pricing options as they scramble to establish policies that can mitigate the impact of the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

A carbon credit certifier has signed an MoU with an alliance representing 16 West African countries, aiming to accelerate the implementation of Article 6 and promote carbon market instruments across West Africa.

The European Bank for Research and Development (EBRD) has introduced new criteria intended to restrict financial support to midstream and downstream fossil gas projects that are deemed ‘exceptional’ cases, but has stopped short of ending funding in the sector.

AMERICAS

The US Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released information on Friday clarifying eligibility for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits, intending to incentivise low carbon jet fuel production to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and scale the industry.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday voted to extend the operation of Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) Diablo Canyon nuclear plant through 2030, despite opposition from environmental groups.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $890 million to three CCS projects, while alongside the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $350 mln to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, ramping up its investment in emissions cuts.

Canada is on track to achieve between 85-90% of its 2030 emissions target, meaning that a number of additional measures are required to reach the federal goal of at least 40% below 2005 emissions by 2030, according to an independent assessment of Canada’s 2023 Emissions Reduction Plan Progress Report.

California and Quebec will offer fewer carbon allowances at their February auction in comparison to the Q4 2023 WCI sale in November, and lower year-on-year, as the emissions cap in the joint carbon market tightens, according to a government notice published Friday.

Regulated parties and speculators shed V23 net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) for gains in V24 as positions were rolled ahead of end-of-year rebalancing, RGGI market saw speculative interest across vintages as allowance prices hit records, according to US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

Scientists leading the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Subsurface Hydrogen Assessment, Storage, and Technology Acceleration (SHASTA) project outlined progress Friday as part of the project’s pursuit to identify and address technological hurdles, as well as enable public acceptance for underground storage of hydrogen.

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) is advising regional policymakers and regulators on how to embed a high-integrity voluntary carbon market within national strategies and frameworks.

ASIA PACIFIC

The states of Western Australia and Queensland both made updates to their climate plans this week, showing the yawning levels of difference in ambition, at least on paper, between them.

Weekly trading volumes in China’s national carbon market continued to shrink over the past week due to slowing compliance demand, with participants saying most regulated entities have now surrendered their permits for 2021 and 2022 compliance.

Taiwan has released a policy draft regulating the trading of domestically issued emissions reductions credits as supplementary measures to complement the island’s proposed carbon levy scheme that will be developed in the coming few years.

VOLUNTARY

Direct air capture (DAC) technology has become a key focus in the fight against climate change, but a group of scientists and entrepreneurs have come out against the solution, calling it ‘outrageously expensive boondoggle’.

The world’s leading carbon credit certifier has signed an MoU with a bank-led pilot programme for farmers seeking to utilise marginal land, aiming to support capacity-building for participation in land use-based projects.

Certifier Verra on Friday opened a consultation on a draft clean cookstoves methodology that enables carbon crediting from improved efficiency or switching fuels.

Increased clear-cutting of rainforests has meant trees on the edges of these areas are significantly different from those growing more in the centre, a study has found, with implications for carbon sequestration rates.

Researchers have charted an incentive-lined path to help make forest restoration financially viable in developing countries, overcoming longstanding challenges of high upfront costs and uncertain returns.

The idea that soil carbon sequestration in grasslands can cancel out the greenhouse gas emissions from ruminants that live on them has been challenged by new research.

SHIPPING

A green methanol producer looking to rapidly scale up fuel supply in the US and Europe says that both regulatory and retail factors are driving shipping companies to purchase green fuel, including the EU’s ETS and FuelEU maritime policy, under which overachieving shippers can receive credits to sell onto others.

BIODIVERSITY (FREE TO READ)



Environmental trading platform Regen Network is lining up a vote among its community members to decide whether to start listing units generated by Colombia-based Terrasos as a first outright biodiversity credits on the platform, with others to follow.

Western Australia will end commercial logging in its old growth and native forests from the beginning of next year, according to a government plan released Friday.

A UK-based start-up has raised $1.6 million in pre-seed investments to scale its AI technology that it says can convert high-resolution landscape imagery to actionable insights.

A forestry project in Uganda has obtained Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified accreditation for its soil conservation, enabling it to ask for sponsorship for its work.

—————————————————

—————————————————

BITE-SIZED UPDATES FROM AROUND THE WORLD

INTERNATIONAL

Still pumping – The President of the COP28 climate summit told the Guardian that he will continue with his oil company’s record investment in oil and gas production, despite coordinating a global deal to “transition away” from fossil fuels. Sultan Al-Jaber, who is also the chief executive of the UAE’s national oil and gas company, Adnoc, said the firm must satisfy demand for fossil fuels. “My approach is very simple: it is that we will continue to act as a responsible, reliable supplier of low-carbon energy, and the world will need the lowest-carbon barrels at the lowest cost,” he said, arguing that Adnoc’s hydrocarbons are lower carbon because they are extracted efficiently and with less leakage than other sources. “At the end of the day, remember, it is the demand that will decide and dictate what sort of energy source will help meet the growing global energy requirements,” he added.

Seed money – The French government and Conservation International, supported by the Rob Walton Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, launched the €115 mln Seed Fund for Forests, Nature, and Climate on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai. The fund, which aims to grow to €200 mln, will support governments in kickstarting natural climate solutions as part of a new effort to promote investment in the protection of nature, an announcement said. The Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Papua New Guinea were among the first countries to announce their “Country Packages for Forests, Nature, and Climate”, which will receive funding for up to €8 mln.

EMEA

Granting billions – The 36 large-scale projects selected via the EU ETS-financed Innovation Fund’s third call in July, plus one project from a reserve list, today signed their grant agreements for their funding. Altogether, the 37 projects span 14 countries and have the potential to reduce GHG emissions by over 200 MtCO2e during their first 10 years of operation. Two more projects are still undergoing grant agreement preparations whereas three projects withdrew, making funds available for those on a reserve list. Read Carbon Pulse’s in-depth coverage on how the Innovation Fund’s upcoming calls represent a major step-up in funding.

Balancing the budget – Germany’s parliament on Friday approved plans to raise the country’s levy on CO2 emissions, AP and other media reported, as part of a deal announced earlier this week to resolve a budget crisis. The CO2 price will rise to €45 per tonne from the current €30. It had previously been set to rise to €40. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that the government would spend billions less than planned on climate and energy transition projects each year to 2027 and increase the carbon price rise. This followed a court ruling last month that a 2021 government budget act redirecting €60 bln initially borrowed to address the Covid-19 pandemic towards climate and energy measures was unconstitutional, which led to weeks of budget negotiations between the coalition parties. The government will keep to its target of delivering a climate-neutral transformation of the economy, Scholz said.

Tax at risk – Austria’s centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPO) is advocating for the suspension of the country’s carbon tax to mitigate the impact of high inflation, a stance that resonates with an earlier proposal by the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO). Introduced in late 2022, Austria’s carbon pricing system, starting at €30 per tonne and set to rise to €55 by 2025, aims to make carbon-intensive activities like driving and heating more expensive, with the revenue being returned to citizens through rebates. However, SPO’s parliamentary group leader, Philip Kucher, argues that the continuation of the carbon tax amid soaring energy prices and significant cost of living increases would exacerbate inflation. Austria is experiencing one of Europe’s highest inflation rates and trails behind its neighbour Germany economically. The SPO’s stance echoes the far-right FPO’s earlier call to abolish the carbon price. This political development comes as Austria approaches its 2024 spring elections, where current polls indicate potential major changes in government. The FPO is leading with about 30%, followed by the SPO at roughly 25%, while the currently governing centre-right Austrian People’s Party (OVP) trails at around 20%. (Euractiv)

And… more money, from the EU – A major revamp of Latvia’s rail service was inaugurated with the first of 23 new electric trains commencing its passenger service in Riga and its surrounding regional network. The project was co-financed by EU Cohesion Funds from the 2014 – 2020 programming period, with a total of €114 mln. Also today, the EU Commission authorised both a €50 mln Belgian state aid measure to support the production of batteries and electrolysers in the Wallonia region, as well as a €140 mln Portuguese state aid scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen and biomethane with the goal to reduce fuel dependencies.

ASIA PACIFIC

Technicalities – The Australian government has released a consultation on updated production variables, emissions intensities, and international best practice benchmarks under the Safeguard Mechanism. The draft legislation, which is open for consultation until Jan. 16, inserts new and amended production variable definitions, default emissions intensity values, and introduces the first tranche of international best practice emissions intensity values for facilities that are new or creating new productions.

A first – Japanese shipping company MOL on Friday announced that in January it will become the world’s first shipping company to launch a blue bond. The bond will be shaped in line with MOL’s blue bond framework, which outlines criteria for the environmental and social benefits required by projects to be eligible. The Japan Credit Rating Agency has awarded the bond its highest rating on the assumption of the environmental benefits to be achieved, mostly GHG emissions reductions. MOL intends to invest a total 650 bln yen ($4.58 bln) in resolving environmental issues over 2023-25, and the blue bond will help finance that effort.

AMERICAS

Fossil funders – A recent report finds that Canada’s biggest banks come in at the bottom of low-carbon finance rankings, reports the Canadian Press. The report by BloombergNEF found that, in 2022, Canada’s top five banks directed globally an estimated 73 cents toward low-carbon energy for every dollar supporting fossil fuel supply, well off the four-to-one ratio the report notes they need to hit this decade in order to limit global warming to 1.5C. The country’s biggest banks ranged in ratios of between 0.45:1 for BMO, enough to place it 88th in the ranking, down to 0.32:1 for Scotiabank, which pushed it outside the top 100 performers. National Bank was a notable outlier, coming in at C$1.10 in low-carbon funding for every dollar put toward fossil fuels, enough to rank 52nd globally. The report showed BMO, TD and Scotiabank’s ratios worsened from 2021, while CIBC and National Bank improved.

VOLUNTARY

Moving on up – Shopify’s Sustainability Fund that invests in carbon removals like Running Tide’s ocean carbon removal and Heirloom’s direct air capture (DAC) has committed a total of $54.8 mln to date via a total 40 fund partners, according to a new blog on its website. Through 2023, the e-commerce company has funded over 84,000 tonnes of durable carbon removal, following the launching in 2022 of the world’s first advance market commitment (AMC) for carbon removal, Frontier, together with Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability. Next year, Shopify hopes to see more players step into the space to add to efforts to lower the cost of carbon removal, as well as a greater focus on project development and fast innovation cycles.

Man, those mangroves – Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency (EAD) on Friday announced it has planted 44 mln mangrove trees since 2020, contributing to the UAE’s climate change mitigation efforts. This initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy and is part of the broader goal to plant 100 mln mangrove trees by 2030, supporting the UAE’s aim for climate neutrality by 2050. In collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and ADNOC, EAD has planted 23 mln of these trees in the last two years, covering 9,200 hectares. The Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI) not only aims to preserve and restore mangrove ecosystems but also to expedite these efforts. These mangroves are anticipated to store around 233,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to the energy consumption of over 25,000 homes.

Insetting the dreaming spires – The City of Oxford, aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, has received a £150,000 government investment to explore innovative funding for retrofitting projects. The ‘FutureFit Area Based Insetting’ (FABI) project, a collaboration between Oxford City Council and Low Carbon Hub, secured the funding from Innovate UK’s Net Zero Living programme. FABI focuses on ‘insetting,’ a concept encouraging local investments in community-based environmental projects, differing from traditional offsetting, which is global in scope. Buildings contribute about 60% of Oxford’s carbon emissions, and the high cost of reducing this footprint is a significant barrier. The FABI project aims to connect larger local institutions with small- and medium-sized organisations, including schools and community groups, to fund and support their decarbonisation efforts. This approach not only helps businesses reduce their own emissions, but also contributes to the city’s broader net-zero ambitions. The project will particularly emphasise businesses supporting retrofitting and ‘FutureFit’ initiatives. ‘FutureFit,’ developed by Low Carbon Hub, promotes transitioning buildings from gas to electricity, enabling them to produce, store, and smartly use their own energy. This method aims to resolve network capacity issues associated with increased renewable energy installations and ensures buildings are climate-resilient, reducing overheating risks. SCIENCE & TECH Slow motion ocean – Recent studies have raised alarms about the declining health of the Southern Ocean’s crucial role in global climate regulation. Often considered the heart of the world’s oceans, the Southern Ocean plays a vital part in the global overturning circulation, a massive flow connecting all oceans. This circulation acts as a carbon pump, capturing a third of humanity’s annual carbon emissions and sequestering heat, oxygen, and CO2 from the atmosphere into the ocean depths. According to Science, evidence of the circulation’s decline emerged from Deep Argo robotic probes, which detected warming Antarctic bottom waters and a reduction in their volume, indicating a slowing current. Further research, including a US-led study published in Communications Earth & Environment and an Australian-led study in Nature Climate Change, confirms this slowdown. The US study used historical ship measurements to show up to a 20% decrease in circulation since the 1970s, while the Australian study observed a nearly 30% reduction from 1992 to 2017. These findings suggest that the slowdown is occurring much faster than traditional climate models had anticipated. The exact reasons for this slowdown remain uncertain, but the influx of freshwater from Antarctica’s melting ice sheets, making surrounding waters less dense and less likely to sink, is a probable cause. As global warming progresses, the melting and subsequent slowdown of this critical ocean circulation are expected to intensify, with potentially significant impacts on climate change.

AND FINALLY…

Fishing for uranium – Researchers have developed a new material that retrieves hard-to-get uranium ions from seawater much more efficiently than existing methods – a process that could open up the ocean as a new supplier of fuel for nuclear power reactors. The study, authored by researchers at Northeast Normal University in China and published in peer-reviewed journal ACS Central Science, noted that experiments were able to extract 12.6 milligrams of uranium per gram of water over 24 days. While uranium is the favoured element for nuclear fission, uranium ore deposits on land are finite – but the Nuclear Energy Agency estimates that roughly 4 bln tonnes of uranium are floating in our oceans in the form of dissolved uranyl ions.

Got a tip? How about some feedback? Email us at news@carbon-pulse.com