Verra advances work on new rice farming carbon credit methodology following CDM controversy
Published 23:04 on December 14, 2023 / Last updated at 23:08 on December 14, 2023 / Asia Pacific, China, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra has initiated the development of a new Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) methodology to quantify greenhouse gas emissions from rice production systems, replacing the popular UN CDM protocol that prompted integrity concerns earlier this year.
